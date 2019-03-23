Arrests after Birmingham mosque attacks

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after 5 mosques were vandalised in Birmingham.

Using a sledgehammer to smash windows of 5 mosques across the city, with six windows smashed at one Islamic Centre alone.

A probe involving counter-terrorism officers was launched on Thursday after the attacks, which came just a week after 50 Muslims were shot in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Police have now arrested a 34-year-old man from Perry Barr, and a 38-year-old man from Yardley.

A West Midlands Police statement said: “Two Birmingham men have been arrested this afternoon after five mosques had their windows smashed yesterday morning.

“A 34-year-old Perry Barr man handed himself into a Birmingham police station and was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage.

“A 38-year-old Yardley man was also arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage this afternoon after being detained by members of the community. Both remain in custody this evening.

“The investigation continues by West Midlands Police supported by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.