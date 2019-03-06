BAF Chair Erbil meets with Seb Dance

BRITISH Alevi Federation Chair Israfil Erbil came together with the Member of the European Parliament for the London region for the Labour Party.

British Alevi Federation made the following statement about the meeting with Seb Dance:

“PSAKD Chair Zeynep Yıldırım and Songul Tunçdemir’s freedom must be given and Leyla Güven’s isolation should be removed. Their right to life must be provided. During our meeting with Seb Dance, we also reminded that the release of Eren Erdem and the expulsion of thousands of academics, journalists and revolutionaries must be provided freedom. In addition to this, these people should not be exposed to torture and oppressions, this is an act of human rights violations therefore the European Parliament is responsible to solve human violations.”