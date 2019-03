THE latest developments in Venezuela will be discussed in the ‘Field Seat-Kit@pEvi’ in Tottenham on 5 March with the title; ‘What is happening in Venezuela?’

The panel will start at 18:30pm at Field Seat-Kit@pEvi at 665 High Road Tottenham N17 8AD oppositive the new staduim of Tottenham Hotspur.

The event is jointly organised by Açık Gazete and Field Seat-Kit@pEvi. Mustafa Yalçiner, Mehmet Taş and Mesut Akın will be the main speakers during the panel.

The panel on 5 March, which corresponds to the death anniversary of the founder of Venezuelan socialism, Çavez, will be free of charge to the public.

Field Seat-Kit@pEvi correspondent Irfan Sahin stated that such talks will continue in partnership with Açık Gazete. Irfan Sahin stated: “All socialists are against the interference from external powers in Venezuela.

Therefore, we are all curious about what’s going on in Venezuela and this is a matter which must be discussed. We look forward for this event.” Açık Gazete editor Faruk Eskioğlu said that it is a great fortune for 3 speakers which are experts on Venezuela and Cuba will share the same panel.

Eskioğlu stated: “Mustafa Yalçiner is currently in Venezuela and he will join us on 5 March with recent news and observations. Mehmet Taş and Mesut Akın are also writing research articles on Venezuela and Cuba. The two writers who have been in the region will transfer their knowledge with us.”