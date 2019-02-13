Gucci charging £615 for these…

Italian brand Gucci are facing criticism for their new rang of ‘fifthly’ trainer they are sell for the staggering price tag of £615.

Four different pair of trainers ranging from £445 to £615 are currently available under the descriptions of:

‘ influenced by classic trainers from the ’70s’.

‘…the Cruise 2019 collection references old school shapes and materials inspired by vintage sportswear. Influenced by classic trainers from the ’70s, the Screener sneakers’.

‘Inspired by retro basketball shoes from the ’70s, these sneakers are defined by an unexpected mix of materials.’

The collection inspired by the 70’s sportswear, the brand is correct in saying “unexpected” .

The retro look for the design of these trainers were based on what seems to be of the end of a trainers lifespan; well worn and dirty.

The price point seem to be one that shopper on social media have voice their dislike for.

One saying: “I’ve got a few filthy stained pairs like this left abandoned in the garden shed.”

Another: “They’re filthy. I don’t think many fashion victims would want to spend that much on something that looks like it was thrown away 20 years ago.”