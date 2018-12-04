DLR offers training for mobility scooter and whelchair users Transport for London has announced that free advice and training is being offered to mobility scooter and wheelchair users

Transport for London has announced that free advice and training is being offered to mobility scooter and wheelchair users as part of the Dockland’s Light Railway (DLR) Community Ambassador programme.

Run by KeolisAmey Docklands (KAD), operator of the DLR, the voluntary scheme will help mobility impaired passengers stay safe while travelling, as well as boost their confidence and independence when on the transport network.

The Community Ambassador programme includes liaising with the local community through schools, community groups and local businesses to provide travel advice and assistance. Ambassadors have accredited accessibility training and have worked closely with charity organisation Whizz-Kidz, who support wheelchair users aged 2-25 years, to develop their skills.

Trish Ashton, TfL’s General Manager of the DLR, said: “Our Community Ambassadors do fantastic work within the local community, particularly with passengers who need a little extra support. The DLR network is fully accessible and helping people feel more confident while travelling is an important way to build their independence. This training will be invaluable to many people and we invite them to sign up today.”