Energy drinks could harm blood vessels

CAFFEINE energy drinks are popular, but they might make your blood vessels less efficient, a small study suggests.

These drinks sold as Monster and Red Bull, to name two have been linked to heart, nerve and stomach problems, researchers say.

Lead researcher Dr. John Higgins at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston said: “A lot of young kids use energy drinks when they exercise, a time when you need your arterial function to be at its top,”.

Exercise and sports require maximum blood flow so oxygen can get to cells quickly, Higgins said. Energy drinks that reduce the vessels’ diameter, in effect, restrict blood flow and oxygen delivery, he explained.

