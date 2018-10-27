Özlem Eylem: “The fear of failure triggers suicide for young people” ÖZLEM Eylem stated that one of the fundamental problems for the Turkish speaking community is suicide. Especially within the younger generation suicide is a severe matter.

As a result of many research, Özlem Eylem pointed out that anxiety in relation to failure is the most important cause of suicide for young people. Eylem provided information about the Moments projects initiated in England.

Eylem said: the fact that suicide rates are high especially in the Turkish-speaking community has attracted my attention as a researcher representing these societies. I have held a series of meetings with civil society organizations, experts working with these societies, the causes of suicide, the cultural perspective of suicide, England and the Netherlands.

As a result of these studies, among the young generation, the most important risk factor which emerged was the fear of failing or having bad relations with family members. The concern of failure indicates that there are problems in the development of identity, insecurity, and communication with the family. One of the experts that I interviewed, criticised the ways parents cultivated their children and described it as ‘chicken type protection’.”

The results of the extensive study which took place, within the scope of the ‘Moments’ project on suicide in the Turkish speaking community, was revealed with a big event. The project was led by Nilgun Yildirim, President of Women’s Platform UK.