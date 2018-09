Man arrested for Ismail Tanrikulu’s murder Musa Duru aged 21 of Great Cambridge Road, Tottenham has been charged with murder.

Musa Duru aged 21 of Great Cambridge Road, Tottenham has been charged with murder today Wednesday, 19 September. Police arrested Duru yesterday Tuesday 18 September.

He has been remanded to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today Wednesday, 19 September.

Ismail Tanrikulu was found with gunshot wounds by officers on Monday 3 September at Tottenham Cemetery just for 8.00am. Despite treatment by the London Ambulance Service, the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.