17 year old Ayla Huseyin is missing Ayla Huseyin aged 17 has been missing since Thursday, 10th September.

Ayla Huseyin aged 17 has been missing since Thursday, 10th September.

The 17 year’s mother Alev Ozturkmen shared on her Facebook page that her daughter did not show up for work and is known be in the areas of Romford, Ilford, Kent, Victoria and Camden.

Ozturkmen is appealing to anyone with information to contact the police on 101.

If you have anything information on Ayla Huseyin please contact the police on 101 or contact Ayla Huseyin’s mother on her facebook page; Alev Ozturkmen