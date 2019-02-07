MPs to debate council spending 

COUNCILS will have their next financial year spend debated in government by MPS, after local authorities complained of a £3bn funding gap.

Ministers allocated £1.3bn more than planned, with one-off funds of £650m for social care and £420m for roads.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said the funding available amounted to a “real-terms increase” in resources.

But the Local Government Association (LGA) has said “huge uncertainty” remains over the provision of services.

Mr Brokenshire confirmed last week the government would allow council tax rises of up to 3%, while authorities would retain more of their local business rates.

The government’s measure, showing a 2.8% increase in “core spending power” to £46.4bn, includes an estimate of council tax revenue.

LGA chairman Lord Porter said: “The money councils have to provide local services is running out fast and there is huge uncertainty about how they will pay for them into the next decade and beyond.”