Denktaş and Küçük remembered in London

A MEMORIAL ceremony was held by the Limasollular Association UK and Turkish Islamic Foundation in London at the Turkish Cypriot Community Association for the most important founders of North Cyprus, President Rauf Denktaş and Dr. Fazıl Küçük.

The memorial event took place on Friday 11th January.

The London TRNC Representative Oya Tuncalı, TRNC London Consul Buket Kop,Turkish Islamic Foundation Chair Tevfik Zekai, Limasollular Association UK Chair Arife Retvan and members of the community particapated.

At the respectable posting for the two important leaders. Arife Retvan, Chair of the Limasollular UK Association, said that the two great public heroes have both politically and socially provided great services:

“In the same month, Fazıl Küçük lost his life 35 years ago and Rauf Denktaş 7 years ago. Both our leaders have a great deal of service on the society as well as in the political Cyprus case. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed the smallest effort and contribution to the preparation and presentation of this special evening tonight, and I wish that our unforgettable leaders and martyrs will be blessed by God. ”

The TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı who was invited to make a speech, said that the two leaders are a valuable example to the people who have struggled for life and freedom.

“The Turkish Cypriot people are a hawk who first gave a struggle for life and freedom by clinging around Dr. Fazıl Küçük and then Rauf Denktaş. Our leaders are Dr. Fazıl Küçük and Rauf Denktaş and their colleagues pointed to the coming of the good days if we had given hope, guided and struggled in unity and solidarity in the days when life was impossible.”