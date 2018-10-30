Queen announced new partnership with Europe after Brexit THE Queen has said that the UK is looking toward a "new partnership" with Europe after Brexit.

THE Queen has said that the UK is looking toward a “new partnership” with Europe after Brexit.

Speaking at a state banquet for the King of the Netherlands, the Queen asserted that the “enduring alliance” between the UK and Holland remained solid.

“As innovators, traders and internationalists we look with confidence to the future,” she stated.

Earlier, King Willem-Alexander said it “saddens us” to see the UK leave the EU but “Brexit does not mean farewell”.

The king reiterated the comments in a speech at the banquet, but stressed he respected the decision of the 2016 referendum.

He also went on to praise the Queen, describing her as “most fearless Bond Girl ever” as he referred to the film shown at the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony in which the monarch featured alongside 007 actor Daniel Craig.

The king and his wife Queen Maxima are taking part in a state visit to the UK.