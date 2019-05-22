Aytac Food helping you towards a sustainable and clean lifestyle

Founded in 2000, from Farm to Family Aytac aims to serve our community by introducing and supplying our products to the UK and the rest of Europe. Our wide range of high-quality items backed by our friendly and reliable service ensures that everything we supply is the best of its kind.

In order to meet the changing needs of our ever-growing list of customers ranging from grocery stores to supermarket chains, Aytac Foods Limited has considerably invested over the last four years and have expanded on our range of services with currently over 2000 products. Our modern fleet of chilled and frozen delivery vehicles provide efficient, reliable, and regular deliveries throughout the UK & Europe.

As Aytac Foods Ltd, we launched Aytac Natural to contribute to a sustainable and clean lifestyle by providing you with better choices and by accommodating your special dietary requirements. We continuously provide a large variety of premium natural choices, so even more people can enjoy the benefits. While promoting healthy, natural and sustainable living, we aim to improve lifestyle and wellbeing of individuals through Aytac Natural and to fulfil our service and promise of delivering quality healthy products we take a step to another milestone and we are excited to introduce you our new organic and natural range under Goodness Foods offering you the highest quality of natural, organic, and healthier options to our current and prospective customers.

Goodness foods is one of the leading brands in the organic industry that has been delivering quality organic and natural products in the UK for over 30 years. With its wide variety of quality products and service built on trust, brilliance and excellence Goodness foods leave behind 30 years history delivering you a healthy fulfilling all in goodness service and opens you the door to a healthier future under the new ownership of Aytac Foods Ltd.

There is a very high demand in the organic market at the moment with consumers that are much more interested in not only in the taste of the product but also the health attributes. Artificial additives, hydrogenated fats, highly processed foods are all massive obstacles on the strive to a healthy lifestyle and we as Aytac foods aim to tackle this with steps we have taken to expand our organic and natural range. With an online website also going under development we hope to cover throughout the whole of the UK bringing health and goodness to your door.

We believe in one thing “YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT” and the door to a much more sustainable, healthy, natural and all in goodness lifestyle is through your diet, with less fatty foods, sugar free products and foods without all the chemicals and artificial coming alongside, we bring you real food and drink to the table and a brand you can depend on with trust.

Whether it’s the cup of coffee you look forward to in the morning, whether you’re a bakery looking to use gluten-free organic flour in your freshly made cakes & breads or is it just a quick snack you need on the hurry to work or maybe a refreshing Ice cream In the heat of the summer we have got it all ranging from drinks to confectionery, chilled & frozen goods, ready meals, dairy-free products for lactose intolerance and loads of plant-based products for vegans we are your go-to address.

With a team that’s always ready to deliver and ensure quality in all its services, with a name that’s known for what it does best, pursuing the better, Aytac Foods Natural is at your service, wishing you all the Goodness in the world.

In the meantime please feel free to visit our cash & carry located in London, Leyton, Argall Avenue E10 7FB, our opening times are Monday to Friday 7am – 6pm & Saturday 8am – 4pm. Our team is on hand to aid you with any of your requirements or enquires. We have Hala, organic, natural and many more for you to choose from products in a variety of sizes, helping you this Ramadan and any time you want healthy and quality products all under one roof.