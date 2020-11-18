Obama: David Cameron’s austerity policies drove the UK into recession

Mentions of UK leaders are outnumbered by references to Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Nicolas Sarkozy.

And the hallowed phrase is used only once, in a picture caption showing Obama and his wife Michelle meeting the Queen, who is said to “embody the special relationship” between the trans-Atlantic allies.

Mr Obama recalled how Mr Cameron was “a willing partner” on international issues from climate change to marriage equality and international aid.

But he left no doubt that he believes the coalition government led by Cameron from 2010 offered the wrong response to the global crash, by deploying cuts to reduce the deficit rather than spending to boost economic activity.

“Cameron hewed closely to free-market orthodoxy, having promised voters that his platform of deficit reduction and cuts to government services—along with regulatory reform and expanded trade—would usher in a new era of British competitiveness,” he wrote.

“Instead, predictably, the British economy would fall deeper into a recession.”