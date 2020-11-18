“Teaching is a sacred profession”

UK Turkish Teachers Association has issued a congratulatory message ahead of November 24 Teachers’ Day.

The message shared by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mansur Işıkbol, on behalf of the UK Turkish Teachers Association is as follows:

‘‘Dear teachers, sadly this year we will not be able to come together due to the coronavirus disease for the celebrations of Teachers’ Day. Rather than coming together and celebrating this special at the embassy or Turkish schools, we will be celebrating this day via social media or phone calls.  We know that all people are under psychological pressure due to Covid-19. We know that under the worst conditions, you work devotedly and benefit your students. We will protect our unity under all kinds of difficulties We will try to raise education to the highest levels. The coronavirus continues to threaten all humanity. Hence, we will protect ourselves by maintaining the distance, wearing masks and paying attention to cleanliness.’’

