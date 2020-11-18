The Ataturk World Platform thank vaccine creators

THE Ataturk World Platform (AWP) shared a message of thanks to BioNtech co-founders Dr Uğur Şahin and Dr Özlem Türeci who have been working together with American brand Pfizer on a covid-19 vaccine.

There is over 150 vaccine being tested and of these only 10 are at the last stages of the trial phase, Pfizer and BioNtech were the first to announcements last week that the results had shown to be 90% effected against coronavirus.

BioNtech was co-founded by the German-Turkish couple Şahin and Türeci along with their partner Austrian oncologist Christoph Huber.

In a statement of thanks to the couple, AWP said: “…The fact that not only one, but both scientists who found the coronavirus vaccine that the whole world was desperately waiting for, are of Turkish origin made us very happy and proud, just like all the Turks. There is no doubt that your names will be part of human history as the most important figures of 2020; as the saviors of humanity! Please accept our most sincere Congratulations!”

Adding “ We are 14 Atatürk associations from Europe, United Kingdom, and North America that came together in the light of Atatürk’s philosophy of peace and humanity. Even though we live and work abroad, like yourselves, it is still very important to us that the Republic of Turkey carries its secular, independent and democratic identity forever; as Atatürk envisioned. While continuing our voluntary work towards this goal, our path is the “Science and Reason” path that our great leader Atatürk advised us.

“One of the unique sayings of Great Atatürk is, “If one day my words are against science, choose science.” His statement shows his belief that science will continuously improve and new scientific knowledge will emerge. You, as our amazing Earth’s esteemed scientists, have proven this; you have accomplished what no statesman, no world leader accomplished with their words, actions or policies during this extraordinarily challenging time…You proved the power of science and scientists to a desperate world, and gave hope for a better future to the humankind.

We are grateful, proud and very, very happy!”