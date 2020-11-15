Trump admits Biden won US Presidential election

22 hours önce
0 477 Bir dakikadan az

Donald Trump has appeared to concede the US election for the first time, saying that president-elect Joe Biden “won”.

He made the admission in a tweet along with more unfounded claims the vote was unfairly and deliberately stacked against him.

Mr Trump wrote of his soon-to-be successor: “He won because the election was rigged.

It is a significant acknowledgement from Mr Trump, who, despite losing the Electoral College by 74 and popular vote by 5 million, has refused to follow tradition and accept the result.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

20 mins önce
51

Haringey Police: Missing Leyla Bellikli has been found

35 mins önce
128

Öldürenlerin başına 8 bin Kanada doları ödül kondu

46 mins önce
40

Alp Mehmet: ‘‘Misafirperverliğimizi kötüye kullanan ve ciddi suçlara karışan insanlar, sınır dışı edilmelidir’’

48 mins önce
34

Oxford Üniversitesi araştırması, video oyunlarının kişiyi mutlu ettiğini ortaya koydu

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.