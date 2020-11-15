Trump admits Biden won US Presidential election

Donald Trump has appeared to concede the US election for the first time, saying that president-elect Joe Biden “won”.

He made the admission in a tweet along with more unfounded claims the vote was unfairly and deliberately stacked against him.

Mr Trump wrote of his soon-to-be successor: “He won because the election was rigged.

It is a significant acknowledgement from Mr Trump, who, despite losing the Electoral College by 74 and popular vote by 5 million, has refused to follow tradition and accept the result.