Man arrested after a car was driven into Edmonton police station

4 hours önce
0 1,672 Bir dakikadan az

Videos on social media show officers tackling a man to the ground outside Edmonton Police Station on Fore Street.

A car is seen jutting out from the side of the building which has now been sealed off by a police cordon.

Separate videos show the man pouring a clear liquid on to the tarmac before sending it up in flames as horrified witnesses watch.

Video taken from the scene and posted on social media shortly after 7pm records a witness saying a car careered into the station.

Councillor Ergin Erbil tweeted: ‘Reports of major incident declared at Edmonton Green police station. If you’re in the Fore Street area stay safe and be careful.’

The Metropolitan Police shared a statement saying:

“At around 18:58hrs on Wednesday, 11 November a vehicle collided with the station office at Edmonton Police Station.

A man – no further details – has been detained in connection with the incident.

The vehicle remains at the scene. Specialist officers are in attendance while it is examined.

At this stage we have not been informed of any injuries.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are present.

The police station has been evacuated and a large police cordon is in place.“

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

5 hours önce
3,608

Edmonton Polis Karakoluna arabasıyla girip karakolu ateşe vermek isteyen şahıs yakalandı

8 hours önce
215

Heathrow’un trafiği Ekim ayında %82 azaldı

8 hours önce
175

Queen’s Park Rangers’ın kalesi Türk antrenör Erbil Bozkurt’a emanet

8 hours önce
727

Birleşik Krallık’taki koronavirüs ölümlerinin sayısı 50.000’i geçti

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.