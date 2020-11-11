Man arrested after a car was driven into Edmonton police station

Videos on social media show officers tackling a man to the ground outside Edmonton Police Station on Fore Street.

A car is seen jutting out from the side of the building which has now been sealed off by a police cordon.

Separate videos show the man pouring a clear liquid on to the tarmac before sending it up in flames as horrified witnesses watch.

Video taken from the scene and posted on social media shortly after 7pm records a witness saying a car careered into the station.

Councillor Ergin Erbil tweeted: ‘Reports of major incident declared at Edmonton Green police station. If you’re in the Fore Street area stay safe and be careful.’

The Metropolitan Police shared a statement saying:

“At around 18:58hrs on Wednesday, 11 November a vehicle collided with the station office at Edmonton Police Station.

A man – no further details – has been detained in connection with the incident.

The vehicle remains at the scene. Specialist officers are in attendance while it is examined.

At this stage we have not been informed of any injuries.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are present.

The police station has been evacuated and a large police cordon is in place.“