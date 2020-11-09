PM: ‘We have order 40milllion dose of Pfizer and BioNtech vaccine’

In a briefing from Number 10 downing street Boris Johnson has said interim results suggest the Pfizer vaccine is 90% effective at protecting people from the virus.

However, he added, “we haven’t yet seen the full safety data”.

Johnson is joined by Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, and Brigadier Joe Fossey.

He said there are “several more” hurdles to go before we know the vaccine can be used.

The prime minister also said the UK will be ready to start using the vaccine if it is approved.

Boris Johnson said it is more important than ever that people follow the lockdown rules.

He had earlier said testing is no substitute for lockdown measures.

Mr Johnson said we must get through this to 2 December when “we plan to move forward with a tiered approach”.

He said: “Hands, face, space. Follow the rules – that’s how we can protect the NHS, save lives, and get the virus back in its box.”

Mass Testing

Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is co-ordinating the military support for mass testing in Liverpool, said over 2000 troops have helped set up 19 test facility sites in the city.

Brigadier Fossey said troops are working hard with the authorities to set up more sites.

He says: “Our message to the people of Liverpool is clear: we are set up and ready for you to come and get tested. Please do not hesitate.”

He says what they are trialling is a “possible route out of lockdown and a way to get on with our lives”/

“We are extremely grateful for such a warm response” he said, noting that a number of soldiers were Liverpool locals grateful to give back to their home region.