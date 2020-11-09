UK travel quarantine period to be reduces after lockdown

Quarantine for arrivals to the UK is set to be slashed from 14 days after the lockdown ends, Grant Shapps said today.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (file picture) told an aviation industry conference that work on a ‘test and release’ system for the border was making ‘very good progress’

The Transport Secretary said work on a ‘test and release’ system for the border was making ‘very good progress’.

He also claimed the mass testing programme launched in Liverpool last week gives ‘hope for optimism’ that quarantine-free travel could be possible.

People arriving in the UK from countries without a travel corridor are required to self-isolate for 14 days in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The aviation industry has repeatedly called for these restrictions to be eased for people who test negative for Covid-19.

There have been strong rumours that the quarantine could be reduced to as little as seven days, in what would be a desperately needed boost to airlines and business.

Mr Shapps is co-chairman of the Government’s Global Travel Taskforce, which was set up last month to consider measures to support the sector.

In a speech to the annual conference of trade body the Airport Operators Association, he said: ‘I want you to know that we’ve been making very good progress on a test to release programme, to launch once we’re out of this lockdown.