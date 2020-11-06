First arrests made for Eat Out to Help Out fraud

The first arrests have been made over alleged fraud in two UK government support schemes designed to help businesses hit by Covid-19.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said three men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud linked to chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme.

HMRC officers arrested the men – aged 43, 48 and 37 – on Tuesday at their London addresses on suspicion of cheating the public revenue and fraud by false representation.

Three people have also been arrested over alleged fraud linked to coronavirus bounceback loans.

This trio were held in the Birmingham area on 30 October accused of fraudulently obtaining £145,000 in government-backed loans.

All three suspects were questioned and have since been released under investigation, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

They mark the first such arrests amid a crackdown on scams relating to government support schemes and come amid fears of widespread fraud.

“The vast majority of businesses will have used Eat Out to Help Out responsibly but we will not hesitate to act where we suspect abuse of the scheme,” said Kath Doyle, deputy director of HMRC’s fraud investigation service.

“This is taxpayers’ money and any claim that proves to be fraudulent limits our ability to support people and deprives public services of essential funding.”