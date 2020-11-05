Tensions grow as counting still continues for US Presidential election

Tension has been growing across the US and especially in key states where the voting counting still continues. With just a handful of states now seen as holding the keys, the Democrat candidate Joe Biden looked looks to be likely winner of the presidential election, with projections that he has secured up to 264 out of the 270 electoral college votes needed. He stands to win by taking just one more state, which the current projections if right shows he will do.

Donald Trump, however, is running out of time to save his presidency and must win at least four of the five swing states still to be declared. In what has become tense finale, he has also begun legal action in three key states to either stop the counting of votes or insist his team be provided greater access to scrutinise the process.

Early figures pointed to the highest turnout in a US election since 1900, with 66.9% of eligible voters casting their ballot, compared with 60.1% in 2016.

Despite election administrators appeals for patience and calm as many of the states which are still processing valid Mail-In ballot votes that can be received 3 days after the election day in some states.

Mr Trump’s campaign launching legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, while the Republican party lawyers have submitted legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Protest across states

A ngry Donald Trump supporters have converged on vote-counting centres in key US election battleground states as protests swept the country.

“Stop the count!” they shouted in Detroit as the Trump campaign announced it had filed a lawsuit to stop the tallying of votes in the Midwestern state.

In Phoenix, Arizona, dozens of Trump fans chanted “stop the steal” and “four more years” – as they demanded a complete count of ballots amid signs they were clawing back the Democrat’s lead in the state.