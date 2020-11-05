Met Police shared London’s most wanted list

The Met is appealing for the public’s help in tracing the most wanted high harm offenders.

The 10 individuals are wanted for a range of violent offences such as firearms, grievous bodily harm (GBH), recall to prison, robbery and drugs offences,

This activity to target high harm offenders is part of the annual Autumn Nights campaign to bear down on violence now the evenings are darker.

The suspects are classed as ‘high harm’ as they are either wanted in connection with violent offences such as robbery and GBH, and they are known to have a violent background.

10 Most Wanted: