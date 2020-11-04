“Lockdown decision correct but too late”

THIS week, as London Gazete, we discussed the effects of the 4-week lockdown with the representatives of non-governmental organizations operating in the UK. In our interview, where we received interesting comments, it was emphasized that the authorities have acted too late to make this decision.

Ertuğrul Mehmet

This decision taken by the British government is a bit late decision. However, it is necessary to understand the government. On the one hand, while trying to stimulate and sustain the economy, on the other hand, it struggles to prevent further damage. The measures to be taken within the scope of the fight against coronavirus were delayed so that the economy would not suffer more. This decision taken by the authorities was supposed to be taken a month ago; earlier measures could have had better results. This epidemic affects the economy as well as human health. As the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations, it is our call to all our people, please follow the rules and take steps for the health of all of us together with ourselves. Do not go outside unless necessary. To boost each other’s morale, let’s try to contact each other on the phone, especially call and ask our elders who cannot go out. We will overcome these difficult days with solidarity.

Yakup Gökçe

The decision of the UK government had to be taken before, the authorities, who allowed the virus to spread quickly, are now imposing a curfew for 1 month. This closure process will of course affect everyone, and we as the UK Pekünlüler Association will experience the effect of this process. For example, our restaurant in our association building will have to be closed, and its income will decrease while the expenses of the association continue. Because of this epidemic, people are worried and question when the virus will end. As an association, we constantly make up-to-date announcements to our citizens and we deliver all the help we can to families and community members in need.

Ümit Çıkıkçıoğlu

While the coronavirus epidemic, which has affected the world, has hurt many sectors economically, I can say that it has affected football too. As London Turkish Masters, we had returned to our matches in September but due to lockdown, we’re pausing again. The lockdown decision is correct but too late. The matches will not be played over the next month, but we recommend everyone still exercise within the rules. In economic terms, many sectors may have been affected, but the construction sector was not affected negatively during this procedure. The only problem is the increase in material prices, which is also due to Brexit.

Aydın Hassan

It is an unreasonable decision to shut down all sectors except schools for a month. Everywhere is closed but schools will remain to be open. The virus is very likely to spread again, children can catch this virus at school and bring it to their home. The UK government is late for such restrictions.