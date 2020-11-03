‘No evidence of Covid-19 on Tube and buses in London’

NO evidence of Covid-19 has been found by experts checking the Tube and bus network for traces of the virus.

The latest monthly tests carried out by Imperial College London for Transport for London have again failed to detect coronavirus in the air and in common areas touched by passengers.

The testing in stations and on Tube trains and buses involved using machines able to draw in 300 litres of air every minute — more than a human can breathe in — to check air quality.

Swabs were taken from ticket machines, barriers and handrails. The results are also used to ensure regular cleaning with an anti-viral fluid of greater risk areas.

As before, testing was carried out in Waterloo and Euston stations and on the Northern line and on selected bus routes.

Lilli Matson, TfL’s chief health, safety and environment officer, said: “The range of measures in place across London’s transport network to ensure it is cleaner and safer than ever is huge.

“We have been using hospital-grade cleaning fluids, installed hand sanitiser points across the network and changed cleaning schedules to ensure that stations are cleaned even more regularly.

Last month, after the first Imperial checks found no traces of covid, TfL commissioner Andy Byford urged Londoners to return to the network. He said: “We are ready when you are ready. The system is safe. We encourage people to use it.”