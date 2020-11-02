Congestion charge brings in £100 million for TfL

T he extent to which motorists are being hit by tougher congestion charge rules can be revealed today.

Almost £100 million was raised this summer as a consequence of hiking the charge to £15 and extending its operating hours into the evenings and weekends.

The revelation, from information obtained by Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, comes as Mayor Sadiq Khan is set to retain the “temporary” increases to help ease the financial crisis at Transport for London.

Under the terms of the second TfL Covid bailout agreed with the Government yesterday, the £15 C-charge is expected to remain in force seven days a week permanently to help pay for free travel for under 18s and Londoners aged 60-65.