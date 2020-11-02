30-year-old fatally shot in Ilford

8 hours önce
0 134 Bir dakikadan az

A murder investigation has been launched following a shooting in Ilford.

Police were called at 10.14 pm on Sunday, 1 November to reports of a shooting on Balfour Road, Ilford.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 30-year-old man suffering gunshot injuries to the head.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held is due course.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are leading the investigation.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 8011/01Nov.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

3 hours önce
58

Dünyada Covid-19 vaka sayısı 47 milyonu geçti

3 hours önce
499

İngiltere’de yeni yardım paketinin detayları belli oldu

4 hours önce
385

Dört günde beş cinayet: İlford’da bir adam kafasında vurularak öldürüldü

4 hours önce
88

Kraliçe Elizabeth ve Prens Philip karantinaya için Windsor’a geri dönüyor

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.