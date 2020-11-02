30-year-old fatally shot in Ilford

A murder investigation has been launched following a shooting in Ilford.

Police were called at 10.14 pm on Sunday, 1 November to reports of a shooting on Balfour Road, Ilford.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 30-year-old man suffering gunshot injuries to the head.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held is due course.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are leading the investigation.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 8011/01Nov.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.