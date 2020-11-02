Two children rescued from rubble days after Izmir quake

A wounded three-year-old girl was rescued on November 2 days after a powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey’s Aegean coast.

Elif Perinçek was pulled from debris nearly 65 hours after the quake in the Bayraklı district of the western province of İzmir.

Elif was the 106th person to be rescued from the rubble and was taken to hospital.

About 23 hours after the quake, Elif’s mother, Seher Dereli Perinçek, and her 10-year-old twin siblings, Ezel and Elzem, as well as her seven-year-old brother, Umut were pulled from the rubble.

sadly Umut lost his life, while her mother and other two siblings are under treatment.

The powerful earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea on Friday has killed 85 people in Turkey, the country’s disaster agency on Monday 2 November. Two people also died on the Greek island of Samos, Greek authorities said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday there was “no clear number on how many people are still under rubble. Hard to give a number. There is an estimation, but I cannot share.”