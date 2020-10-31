PM:’From Thursday you must stay at home’

In a unplanned press conference from Downing Street Boris Johnson with chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has announced a five-week ‘circuit break’ lockdown will start in England on Thursday.

People will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific reasons, including education, work, food shopping, medical and exercise.

Different households will not be able to mix, but support bubbles and childcare bubbles will remain and children can still move between homes if their parents are separated.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will close – although will still be able to offer takeaway services – and non-essential shops will also be shut.

Johnson also has announced that the Furlough scheme will be extended until December.

A mass testing system will also be launched the PM said, while the army being called to help once again with the process.

Also saying that this is not a full lockdown like Match however tougher measures are need to stop the virus.

The rate of coronavirus infections has been increasing across the country, Professor Chris Whitty has said.

Cases in over-60s are also “going up across the country”, he said, which means more people will need NHS care.

Data shows hospital admissions are rising in every age group over 45 years old, and the number of hospital inpatients with COVID-19 is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

The death rate is still rising, but is still “significantly below the peak” in April, Professor Whitty added.

But Vallance has said deaths over winter have potential to be twice as bad as the first wave if nothing changes.