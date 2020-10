Man charged with possession of a firearm in Hackney

A man has been charged with possession of a firearm in Hackney.

Alper Gungoren, 20 was arrested on Thursday, 29 October after he was detained by officers in Hackney.

He has also been charged with possession of a class B drug (cannabis).

Gungoren appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 31 October.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 1 December.