Coronavirus UK: Over 1 million cases recorded
The UK has now recorded more than one million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.
The grim milestone was reached after another 21,915 Covid-19 infections were recorded overnight.
“Between 31 January and 31 October 2020, there have been 1,011,660 people who have had a confirmed positive test result,” the Government announced on Saturday.
Meanwhile, a further 326 deaths from the disease were also confirmed in the past 24 hours.
This takes the official death toll to 46,555.
However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show more than 63,000 deaths have so far been registered across the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
The Office for National Statistics estimated that 568,100 people in households were infected with coronavirus in the week ending October 23.
Members of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have backed the introduction of more stringent measures.