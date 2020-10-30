Man stabbed in broad daylight in Tottenham

A young man has been stabbed in a broad daylight attack on a busy north London high street.

The victim, in his 20s, was rushed to hospital after being knifed on West Green Road, Tottenham, at 1.30pm on Friday.

Police said they are awaiting an assessment of his condition.

An urgent investigation is underway and officers remain at the scene.

So far there have been no arrests.