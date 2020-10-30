Sadiq Khan: London lockdown is “highly likely”

Sadiq Khan believes a tier three London lockdown is “highly likely” in the coming weeks if the government does not introduce national circuit breaker restrictions, according to City Hall sources.

The mayor of London has repeatedly called for a short nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, arguing that early action would halt the worst health and economic consequences of a second wave.

London has been under tier two rules for two weeks, meaning households are not allowed to mix indoors, while businesses stay open with social distancing rules in place.

But Covid-19 infections are still rising in the city – there are now 155 cases per 100,000 people across the capital, up from 113 cases per 100,000 the previous week, according to latest figures.

Every borough now has more than 100 infections per 100,000 people, with more than 200 per 100,000 in three council areas – Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, and Kingston.

A source close to the mayor said Mr Khan believes that without new national restrictions, London may face a longer tier three lockdown which would be “the worst possible outcome” for’ health and the capital’s economy.

“We know that when it comes to this virus acting early and decisively is best, both for public health, but also for the economy,” they said.

“The more we delay in implementing measures, the more stringent they need to be and the longer they have to be in place.”