4 killed and hundreds injured as 7.0 earthquake hit Turkey’s coast

A powerful earthquake has struck off Turkey’s Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos.

The 7.0 magnitude tremor was centred off Turkey’s Izmir province, the US Geological Survey said, and was felt as far away as Athens and Istanbul and even report of it being felt in Bulgaria.

Turkey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.6, saying 20 buildings collapsed in the city of Izmir.

The tremor is reported to have triggered a mini-tsunami that flooded the port of Samos and in Izmir.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has confirmed to local media that there as been 4 death with over 120 people injured.

 

