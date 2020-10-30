BAF helping to feed children in need over half term

This week the British Alev Federation (BAF) has been providing free meals to families in Enfield.

This week schoolchildren across England were at home on half term, this half term also marked the end of government food vouchers for families that need support.

With 1.4 million disadvantaged children in England, a campaign set up but Machester United football Marcus Rashford get the government to change its stand on food vouchers over the summer holidays; however, that support has ended and Rashford has been pushing for the government to extend the support.

In a vote in parliament, MPs voted against the motion tabled by the Labour party, while Rashford campaign reached over 1 million signatures and across the country community groups, restaurants, business and more have been working together to help families in need get support.

In a statement by BAF, they said: “The UK government has stopped the holiday meal aid campaign for those students in need. We condemn the government’s decision and demand that they correct this wrong decision. From Monday, October 26th, our Enfield Alevi Cultural Center administrators at the British Alevi Federation centre have been providing free meals to families directed by the Enfield Council. Until the UK government changes this decision, our solidarity will continue within our possibilities.”