Coronavirus claims the lives of two more Turkish Cypriots

This week has seen the UK break record in coronavirus cases and record the highest number of deaths since May.

In today announcement 23,065 new cases have been confirm and 280 deaths.

Sadly we have come to learn that over the past week two member of the Turkish Speaking Community has also lost their live to coronavirus.

Speaking to Londra Gazete chair of the Cyprus Islamic Society, Hüseyin Haşim El Bakayi shared the new that two Turkish Cypriots living in London have fallen victim to the virus.

The Turkish Speaking community saw at times daily loss at the height of the pandemic.

El Bakayi stated that since the second week of May, they had been no deaths in Turkish Cypriots due to Covid-19, but over the last week two more Turkish Cypriots have lost their lives.

Stating the deaths now take the number of Turkish Cypriots known to have lost their lives to coronavirus to 98, El Bakayi said, “We have not had a Turkish Cypriot who lost their lives due to the virus since May, but we learned that we have lost two citizens in the last week. We have not share names because of the sensitivity and pain of the families, our two citizens who died due to the virus were male and one was only 48 years old, we have not yet reached any information about the age of our other citizen. Our pain is great, let’s obey the rules, let’s not forget the measures. For health, for all of us. “