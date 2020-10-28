UK ticketholder wins £79 million EuroMillions jackpot

7 hours önce
0 136 Bir dakikadan az

A lucky UK ticket-holder has won Tuesday’s £79 million EuroMillions jackpot, the National Lottery has revealed.

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 13, 15, 28, 44, 32 while the winning Lucky Star numbers are 03 and 12.

Players are now being urged to check their tickets online via the National Lottery app or website, or in their local store.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: ‘It’s amazing news for a UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s amazing £79 million EuroMillions jackpot.

‘Players are being urged to check their tickets online via the National Lottery app or website, or in their local store, to see if they are tonight’s big jackpot winner.’

According to Camelot, the exact amount won by the UK ticket-holder was £79,315,197.70.

One UK millionaire was made in the Millionaire Maker Selection, with the code being JJPX91107.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

7 hours önce
253

Almanya’dan koronavirüs nedeniyle Türkiye geneline seyahat uyarısı

7 hours önce
106

Manş Denizi’nde göçmen teknesi battı: İranlı Kürt aileden dört kişi öldü

7 hours önce
111

Artist Tracey Emin reveals she had treatment for cancer

7 hours önce
128

Londra Başkonsolusu Atahan’nın Cumhuriyet Bayramı mesajı

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.