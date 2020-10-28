UK ticketholder wins £79 million EuroMillions jackpot

A lucky UK ticket-holder has won Tuesday’s £79 million EuroMillions jackpot, the National Lottery has revealed.

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 13, 15, 28, 44, 32 while the winning Lucky Star numbers are 03 and 12.

Players are now being urged to check their tickets online via the National Lottery app or website, or in their local store.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: ‘It’s amazing news for a UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s amazing £79 million EuroMillions jackpot.

‘Players are being urged to check their tickets online via the National Lottery app or website, or in their local store, to see if they are tonight’s big jackpot winner.’

According to Camelot, the exact amount won by the UK ticket-holder was £79,315,197.70.

One UK millionaire was made in the Millionaire Maker Selection, with the code being JJPX91107.