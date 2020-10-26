Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers

“We don’t want to see children going hungry this winter, this Christmas, certainly not as a result of any inattention by this government – and you are not going to see that.”

The PM and his Conservative MPs have faced a fierce backlash since they voted against extending free school meals in England over half-term.

Only five Conservative MPs rebelled against the Government to vote for feeding more than 1.4 million children during school breaks until Easter next year.

Instead, businesses, local authorities and community groups stepped in on the first day of the school break to provide food for hungry children.