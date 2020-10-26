Woman stabbed in Enfield after ‘refusing a man’s sexual advances’

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Enfield are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

At 7.50 am on Thursday, 8 October, a 24-year-old woman was waiting at a bus stop on Smeaton Road in Enfield when she was approached by a man who made sexual suggestions.

The woman refused and the suspect stabbed her before leaving the bus stop.

The injured woman was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where her injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 8 October and subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Constable John-Paul Nwodo, who is investigating, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or saw a male behaving suspiciously in the area. If you think you know something, no matter how small a detail, please do get in touch.”

The police are asking if anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 1074/8Oct. Or call Crimestoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.