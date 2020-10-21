“Lower university tuition fees for students until online teaching ends”

THOUSANDS of students studying in the United Kingdom organized a petition requesting for lower university fees. Turkish Cypriot Youth Association UK (KTGAB) called for support to the petition campaign.

Students across the UK have returned to University to be told our learning will be predominantly online for the foreseeable future. The Government should therefore lower our tuition fees and we should receive a partial refund for the effects this will have on our learning and university experience.

Speaking to Londra Gazete, KTGAB committee member Huseyin Esmeroglu advocated that despite the wide-ranging support for the campaign, students demands are being ignored.

Esmeroglu claims that all students should be paid back form their tuition fees this year since universities are only open for online education, he made the following statement:

“Students in the UK have returned to universities, but classes are predominantly online.

For this reason, the UK government should reduce our tuition fees and a refund should be made for any deficiencies in our education period. The tuition fee of £9,250 for online education and PowerPoint slides is too much. Overall, university quality and education are poor this year and certainly not worth £ 9,250,000. Authorities are considering increasing salaries of more than £3,000 for MPs. This is not the right approach. Thousands of people have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic along with the Brexit uncertainty. The government doesn’t consider discounting students tuition fees but instead considers giving a boost to MP salaries. Increasing the salaries of MP’s under these conditions should be questioned.”