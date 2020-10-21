GOOD Community Volunteers submitted their report to Ambassador Yalçın

GOOD Community Volunteer UK (İYİ Toplum Gönüllüleri) visited Turkey’s London Ambassador Umit Yalcin, during the visit they spoke of the problems the community living in the UK and solutions identified in the UK presented a comprehensive report.

Their report prepared in order to determine the state policies for our citizens abroad was presented to the Yalçın on 15 October 2020 by Özlem Konaklı, the Chair of Good Community Volunteers UK, and Metin Sak, the Coordinator of Relations and Cooperation with Local Political Parties and Non-Governmental Organizations.

Metin Sak, who informed Ambassador Yalçın about the report he prepared, said: “Turkish Schools trying to provide education on weekends were visited, teachers and students were interviewed, Turkish coffeehouses were visited and talked with our citizens. In addition, interviews were held with new Turkish immigrants, families with children, Alevis of their country, Kurds, successful young people with career and business, religious officials, Turkish Cypriots and British people. In addition, this report was prepared in 3 months by listening to the knowledgeable, talented and professional individuals who migrated from the country (Turkey) to England with their capital in the last 5 years or who came to start a business and work by benefiting from the “Ankara Agreement”.

Raising a number of concerns they found will preparing their report touching on problems of children and young people who are raised in the UK, education, dormitory and working problems of students coming for graduate and doctorate degrees, expectations of Alevi and Kurdish citizens from the state, transfer of funerals in the homeland, high registration fees from mobile phones, foreign currency military service, lack of Turkish radio, clutter and Turkish Diaspora are weakness, the Turkish Cypriots and Turkey tourists were all related to Ambassador Yalçın within the report as well as what they feel are solutions to the issues and feedback they have received from the community. Yalcin, thanked them for their work and report would be delivered to the appropriate authorities in Ankara was expressed.