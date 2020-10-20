Coronavirus UK: Over 21,000 new daily cases

The UK has recorded another 21,331 COVID-19 cases – up from 18,804 yesterday, official government figures show.

There were also another 241 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, triple the figure posted on Monday when 80 were recorded.

It is the highest daily deaths figure since 258 were reported on 5 June, but there is often a delay in the reporting of deaths over a weekend – causing a spike in the early part of the week.

The latest figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the UK to 762,542 and total deaths to 43,967.

Commenting on the latest rise in reported deaths, Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said: “The trend in deaths is rising sharply.

“Tragically we know that older people and those with underlying health conditions tend to suffer more if they become unwell.

“We all have a responsibility to follow the restrictions to help stop the virus spreading to those who are at greater risk.

“The measures across the country are there to reduce transmission of the virus which is why it is essential that we all follow them.

“We know that the easiest and best way to protect each other is to regularly wash our hands, wear a face covering when required, and to keep space from each other.”