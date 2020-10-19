Car accidents claims the life of Fatma Kaşıkçı in North Cyprus

28 mins önce
0 32 Bir dakikadan az

24-year-old a mother of two Fatma Kaşıkcı died in a traffic accident in North Cyprus.

Fatma Kaşıkcı, who lives in London, was driving an NS 140 plate vehicle last night (18 October) on the Nicosia – Famagusta Highway.

At around 9 pm while she was driving towards Famagusta her vehicle hit the concrete electrical transformer.

As a result of the accident, Fatma Kaşıkçı, died at the scene.

Cuma Yıldırım (E-23), who was found to be a passenger in the vehicle injured as a result of the accident, was taken to Nicosia Dr. His treatment continues at Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital.

Police investigation into the incident continues.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

41 mins önce
50

Okan Baysan continues to fly the TRNC flag

1 hour önce
61

İngiliz medyası belgeledi: BAE lideri Londra’da emlak imparatoru çıktı

1 hour önce
455

Londra’da kiliseye saldırı

1 hour önce
455

İngiltere’de direksiyon başında telefonuna dokunan yandı: ‘200 pound ceza’

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.