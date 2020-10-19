Car accidents claims the life of Fatma Kaşıkçı in North Cyprus

24-year-old a mother of two Fatma Kaşıkcı died in a traffic accident in North Cyprus.

Fatma Kaşıkcı, who lives in London, was driving an NS 140 plate vehicle last night (18 October) on the Nicosia – Famagusta Highway.

At around 9 pm while she was driving towards Famagusta her vehicle hit the concrete electrical transformer.

As a result of the accident, Fatma Kaşıkçı, died at the scene.

Cuma Yıldırım (E-23), who was found to be a passenger in the vehicle injured as a result of the accident, was taken to Nicosia Dr. His treatment continues at Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital.

Police investigation into the incident continues.