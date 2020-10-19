Okan Baysan continues to fly the TRNC flag

The “Bridges of London Virtual Run” took place virtually on Sunday, October 18th. Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic has effected the world with many worldwide running and sports events were cancelled.

Adapting to the new conditionals and restrictions, the marathon took to the virtual platform.

In order to reduce any risk to the runner’s, organisers and public health, a virtual marathon was held under the name of “Bridges of London”.

Okan Baysan, took his place in the important race and represented his country flying the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’s flag once again.

Speaking to Londra Gazete Okan Baysan after the virtual run he said: “Wherever you are in the world, you can register and take part in these races or you can join the races in the regions where you live.

“Here, one of the virtual runs was carried out with successful planning under the name of “Bridges of London” on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

“We started this virtual run in West London at 10:00 in the morning, encouraging friends with whom I did sports. The friends representing England, Northern Cyprus, Italy, India, Lithuania, Ukraine, Ireland and Tanzania in the team consisting of 16 runners successfully completed their runs on the 21km, 10km and 5km tracks while also maintaining social distance.

“I completed the 10km track in 53 minutes and ranked second among the friends running the same track. My friend representing Ireland completed the course in 48 minutes and finished the run in first place in the team.

While I plan to complete this year’s virtual program by taking part in Moscow on October 24, New York on November 1, and Rome on November 8, I invite everyone who can run and love to participate in these virtual runs.

“It is in our hands to live healthier days with the thought of having a healthy mind in a healthy body during these critical days with the pandemic.”