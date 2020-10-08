‘Offshore wind to power every house in UK by 2030’

Offshore wind will power every house in the country within a decade, Boris Johnson has pledged.

In his speech to the Conservative party virtual conference the prime minister will say he wants the UK to lead the globe in low-cost clean power and promise to make the UK a world leader in green energy.

As he fights accusations his government is not doing enough to head off economic catastrophe this winter, Mr Johnson will talk of a green industrial revolution that in the next 10 years will create hundreds of thousands if not millions of jobs.

The amount of money involved – such as £160m for ports and factories to manufacture the next generation of turbines – is small in comparison to the many billions spent battling the coronavirus crisis in recent months.

He will say: “We believe that in 10 years’s time offshore wind will be powering every home in the country, with our target rising from 30 gigawatts to 40 gigawatts.

“Your kettle, your washing machine, your cooker, your heating, your plug-in electric vehicle – the whole lot of them will get their juice cleanly and without guilt from the breezes that blow around these islands.”