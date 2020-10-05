Police officer stabbed in Westminster

An officer has been stabbed after intervening during a suspected attempted robbery in Westminster.

On Sunday, 4 October at 3.42 pm two police officers (one male, and one female) were in Chapter Street, SW1, when they witnessed two males, armed with knives, attempting to rob a grocery store.

The shopkeeper had managed to push the males out of the store and the officers then attempted to detain them.

As they challenged the males, the female officer received a stab wound to the abdomen, but continued to chase the suspects along Vauxhall Bridge Road.

The suspects, both believed to be 15 years old, were detained a short time later with the assistance of firearms officers.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment, but has subsequently been discharged.

Chief Inspector Simon Brooker, Central West BCU, said: “This shows precisely the kind of danger officers face every single day as they work to keep the public safe.

“For this officer to be stabbed on duty is unacceptable. Fortunately, she was not seriously injured and has now been discharged from hospital.

“I applaud her bravery in responding to this call. This courage is typical of Met officers as they go about their duties.”