Police officer stabbed in Westminster

1 hour önce
0 76 Bir dakikadan az

An officer has been stabbed after intervening during a suspected attempted robbery in Westminster.

On Sunday, 4 October at 3.42 pm two police officers (one male, and one female) were in Chapter Street, SW1, when they witnessed two males, armed with knives, attempting to rob a grocery store.

The shopkeeper had managed to push the males out of the store and the officers then attempted to detain them.

As they challenged the males, the female officer received a stab wound to the abdomen, but continued to chase the suspects along Vauxhall Bridge Road.

The suspects, both believed to be 15 years old, were detained a short time later with the assistance of firearms officers.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment, but has subsequently been discharged.

Chief Inspector Simon Brooker, Central West BCU, said: “This shows precisely the kind of danger officers face every single day as they work to keep the public safe.

“For this officer to be stabbed on duty is unacceptable. Fortunately, she was not seriously injured and has now been discharged from hospital.

“I applaud her bravery in responding to this call. This courage is typical of Met officers as they go about their duties.”

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

6 days önce
219

Şeniz Hüssein: “Coronavirus has deeply hit the photo industry”

6 days önce
327

Coronavirus UK: Weekly death rate increases

7 days önce
214

Matiu Ratana: Officer’s partner pays tribute to ‘gentle giant’

1 week önce
206

Uber wins legal fight to keep operating in London

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.