Tower Hamlets mayor urges residents to avoid household mixing

Tower Hamlets in east London has advised residents to avoid mixing with other households “unless absolutely necessary”.

The borough’s mayor, John Biggs, told residents it was a “matter of life and death” as he urged people to “do everything in your power to protect each other”.

In an open letter, he wrote: “Despite a fall over the summer, we are seeing cases of Covid-19 rise and we need to accept that the situation is once again worsening. Tower Hamlets now has one of the highest levels of Covid-19 in London.

“As a second rise in infections hits us, we must take all steps necessary to limit the spread of the virus and protect those most at risk.”

He added: “With this in mind, now is the time we must take further action. I am clear that the current national rules are a minimum and my advice to you all is to do everything in your power to protect each other. Our individual actions have consequences for us all.

“The next few months will be very challenging. Without a vaccine or more effective treatment, our primary weapon against the virus is responsible behaviour.

“Measures to curb the spread of the virus will only work if people follow them.”

The mayor said the virus has a higher impact on older and medically vulnerable residents, as well on some Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups.

It comes as a row grows over whether London on a whole should be subject to the same rules if lockdown restrictions prove necessary.

Health chiefs and Mayor Sadiq Khan agreed yesterday that the virus should be fought “as one city” even though some areas have much lower infection levels than others.

But MPs in boroughs with low levels say that will mean millions of Londoners being subject to more curbs than necessary – and could prolong the duration of everybody’s lockdown.

Harrow East MP Bob Blackman said a London-wide approach could means restrictions lasting for longer because different areas may “peak” at different times.

Source: Evening Standard