ONS data suggests Covid-19 cases maybe be levelling off

There is “some limited evidence” that the recent sharp increase in new coronavirus cases in England is levelling off, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

New cases of Covid-19 in England were around 8,400 per day in the latest week up to 24 September – down from around 9,600 per day during the previous week, an ONS estimate said.

“There is some limited evidence that the incidence rate may be levelling off following steep increases during August and September,” the agency said.