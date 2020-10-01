Books launch being held by Cati Group

ON Friday, October 2, the Cati Group will be holding a book launch event in London.

In a statement, they remained anyone joining that due to the new coronavirus measures the end will be ending at 10pm and asked every return directly home to be in keeping with the government rules or face possible fines.

They said: “At our event, the respected journalist-writer Faruk Eskioğlu, who lives in London, will introduce his latest book. Faruk Eskioğlu released after eight years of labour, “the three-volume book of Ours” name in London, United Kingdom explain how far migrated from Turkey has the distinction of being the most comprehensive study. We are waiting for colleagues who want to meet our author and buy his book.

The event will be held at Ev Restaurant in South Bank, more details about the event can be found on the Cati group’s social Instagram page @catinuk.