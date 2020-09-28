Household mixing ban for North East England

6 hours önce
0 122 Bir dakikadan az

More restrictions have been announced for people living in the north-east of England, including “legal restrictions on indoor mixing between households in any setting”.

Addressing MPs in the Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the number of coronavirus cases in the region “continues to rise sharply”.

“The incident rate across the area is now over 100 cases per 100,000,” he said.

“We know that a large number of these infections are taking place in indoor settings outside the home.

“And so at the request of the local councils, with whom we have been working closely, we will introduce legal restrictions on indoor mixing between households in any setting.

“We do not take these steps lightly.

“But we must take them and take them now because we know that swift action is more likely to bring the virus under control.

“The quicker we can get this virus under control, the quicker we can restore the freedoms we all enjoy in the north-east and across the country.”

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

3 days önce
226

People told to get flu jab to avoid “double danger” of flu and coronavirus

3 days önce
530

UK Government refuses to authorise direct flights to North Cyprus

3 days önce
465

Supermarkets start to limit sales of some items

3 days önce
225

London will be added to national coronavirus ‘watchlist’

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.